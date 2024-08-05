Takeaway ordered to pay £18,000 for 'acrid' smell now accused of breaching planning conditions

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

An enforcement notice has been served on Pepe's Piri Piri in Bridge Street, Wellington, days after details of an £18,000 court bill for a ‘burnt’ or ‘acrid’ smell that affected nearby residents was made public.

The chicken shop was granted permission in March 2020 to change the use of a retail unit to a restaurant and takeaway in Bridge Road. It also included the installation of a flue system to the rear.

According to the enforcement notice, two planning conditions have not been complied with.