New book charts Wellington’s resurgence

Dr Tadzio Jodlowski, who grew up in the area, is the author of ‘Wellington Shropshire the Road to Revival’.

He was inspired to write the book when he returned after working as a lecturer in Manchester.

“I was impressed by the positive changes I saw in Wellington and decided to find out how this had occurred,” he explained.

“Research led me to meet some great people who have been working hard to not only improve the town but also take it forward.

“My book celebrates many of these people, such as The Wellington History Group, Wellington H2A, The Orbit Cinema, Wellington Town Council and Sally Themans of Love Wellington who has been instrumental in successfully bringing all of these aspects together.

“Because of this, I now enjoy visiting Wellington, exploring the shops and talking to the business owners who have revived the town. There is a positive atmosphere here that I have not seen for quite a while.”

Sally said that she was pleased that the revival of Wellington had been documented in Dr Jodlowski’s new book.

She added: “The resurgence has also been helped significantly by Telford and Wrekin Council’s ‘Pride in our High Street’ project and the regeneration partnership between Wellington Town Council and Telford and Wrekin Council, as well as some hard work and vision from the business community.

“The diversification of the market has also brought new customers here and raised the profile of the town – as well as a plethora of new events and trails in the town to boost footfall. It is great to see so many positive things happening here.”

Copies of the book are now available in Anthony’s of Wellington and The Book Ends Wellington and are selling well. It is also in the window of Waterstones in Telford Town Centre and is available on Amazon.