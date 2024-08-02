Halls appoints residential lettings manager for Kidderminster and Wellington

Lauren McConkey has eight years’ experience under the belt, having previously worked for two national property lettings agencies in the Midlands.

She joins Halls at a time when the company, which has 10 offices covering Shropshire, Worcestershire, the West Midlands, Cheshire and Mid and North Wales, is promoting an attractive package for new landlords.

Halls is offering landlords the opportunity to switch to the company’s property management services without charge and the first three months will be commission free. The company will also handle the transition for landlords.

“Having worked for large, national letting agencies in the past, I wanted to move to a growing, independent company that offers services with a personal touch,” said Lauren. "It’s a genuinely lovely place to work, as everyone has been so friendly and welcoming. With Halls having plans to open more offices, It’s a great time to be joining the company.

“My job is to build the residential lettings business from scratch at our new Wellington office and to develop the existing client base that we have in Kidderminster.

“I love a new challenge and am excited by the potential that both offices have. I’ll be using my experience to provide a friendly, personal service with tailored packages to suit individual landlords and look forward to meeting them and answering any questions that they may have.”