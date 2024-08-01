Wellington takeaway hit with enforcement notice after it allegedly breached planning conditions

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Permission was granted in March 2020 for the change of use of a retail unit to a restaurant and takeaway in Bridge Road.

It also included the installation of a flue system to the rear. Six months later, Chop and Wok, a pan-Asian wok-based takeaway and casual dining establishment, opened.

An enforcement notice has been served on a restaurant/takeaway in Bridge Road, Wellington. Picture: LDRS

However, despite a sign still advertising the business in the car park, the premises now have signs for Big 'L' Wok, a Chinese takeaway.

According to the enforcement notice, two planning conditions have not been complied with. The first was that the site should not be occupied for trading until the fume extraction and mechanical ventilation equipment has been installed. The second, meanwhile, was that the use should only be conducted between 11am and 11.30pm.

The premises must now install the fume extraction and mechanical ventilation equipment in accordance with the details that were approved, or submit a new scheme for consideration. Likewise, the permitted user should only be conducted during the allowed hours.

It is the second business in Bridge Road that has been subject to council intervention. Next door is Pepe's Piri Piri, which has been forced to pay £18,000 for failing to adhere to environmental health law after foul odours from the shop affected nearby residents.