Video snapshots launched to showcase the best of work in Shrewsbury

The Work in Shrewsbury (WISH) campaign has been created by Shrewsbury BID to attract businesses and entrepreneurs to the county town.

To support this aim, WISH has created a series of business and worker case studies to showcase the fantastic business opportunities, career paths and work-life balance that Shrewsbury offers.

The latest element of the campaign has now launched – five short videos showcasing the benefits of life in Shrewsbury.

One video offers a broader view of the local lifestyle, while four capture the stories of different individuals who live and work in Shrewsbury.

In the videos, Nisa, owner of Lily M, walks to her studio to create products which she then sells in Shrewsbury Market Hall.

Ben, senior project lead at Marches Energy Agency, cycles to his workplace in the town centre before unwinding in a bar and enjoying some live music at the castle.

Meanwhile, remote worker Jess fits some shopping and a fitness class around her working day, and Stephanie, head of digital marketing at the Curious agency, breaks for lunch in one of Shrewsbury’s picturesque spots during a busy day working in her town centre office.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said the WISH campaign would involve several different strands of activity.

He said: “A big part of the campaign is using exciting and engaging imagery, like these videos, to show what a special place Shrewsbury is.

“We are delighted with the five videos produced by Finn Hogart Visuals, a young Shrewsbury-based film-maker, and Shropshire-based Lush Films, which show snapshots of what it’s like to live and work in Shrewsbury.

“These will be shared across our social media platforms, promoting Shrewsbury to thousands of people across the country - some of whom we hope may well be tempted to consider relocating here.”

Harry Reece, managing director of Base Architects, which has offices in Roushill and features in the campaign launch reel, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to be a part of the WISH campaign with Shrewsbury BID.

“It highlights perfectly as to what an inclusive, exciting, and thriving working community there is within the town. Shrewsbury has a long history of those who have made their mark, and we are confident there are more to come.”

Work in Shrewsbury is part-funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and will include a range of support, activities and masterclass learning sessions for those already based in the town.

To see the videos, visit https://workinshrewsbury.co.uk/blog/category/case-studies