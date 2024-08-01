Shropshire law firm celebrates success in national legal guide

Lanyon Bowdler, which has offices across Shropshire, Herefordshire and North Wales, is featured in the Chambers and Partners High Net Worth Guide 2024.

Chambers High Net Worth Guide ranks leading lawyers and law firms for international private wealth.

Those ranked in the guide are recognised for their understanding of the complex needs of High Net Worth individuals in providing specialist advice and legal services.

The guide is aimed at helping people find the leading lawyers in their field and is compiled through independent research involving submissions from legal peers and clients.

Sioned Williams, who deals with wills and probate, estate planning and Lasting Powers of Attorney (LPAs), is ranked in band two of the guide, which describes her as “very personable and professional”.

The guide also says: “Sioned is very good, and is a fluent Welsh speaker so she can offer that to clients. She’s knowledgeable and good with clients.”

Sioned said: “The Chambers guide is highly respected because it is based on independent research from both fellow professionals and our clients.

“Being included in this guide is an independent recommendation that clients can really trust our expertise when dealing with high value cases.”

Edward Rees

Meanwhile, Lanyon Bowdler’s head of the private client team, Edward Rees, is ranked in the top tier of the guide, along with the private client team in Shrewsbury.

The guide notes that Edward has decades of experience in the field, advising clients on trusts, estate administration, powers of attorney and tax planning, saying “Edward is utterly brilliant, untouchable and super bright. He is first class.”

Referring to the private client team, the guide adds: “All aspects of Lanyon Bowdler are impressive. The lawyers and team were very responsive. We have absolutely no hesitation in recommending them to anyone.”

Edward said: “Attaining a ranking in tier one of the High Net Worth Guide is a great achievement and a testament to the dedication from everyone in the team on behalf of our clients

“I am pleased to have maintained my individual ranking and am delighted that our excellent team has once again been recognised in the top tier of the guide.”