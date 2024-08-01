Senior associate is coming home to join team at Shropshire law firm

Senior associate solicitor John Cox has extensive experience in property litigation and has joined Lanyon Bowdler’s dispute resolution team in Telford.

John said: “I know the area well having been brought up in Kynnersley – it’s an ideal location, just five miles from Lanyon Bowdler’s Telford office.

“It was always my intention to return to the area and having left the very successful specialist firm I co-founded in London 30 years ago, this seems like a good opportunity.

“I chose to join Lanyon Bowdler because it is a hugely respected local firm with a strong practice in my area of expertise and I hope to play a role in helping to grow the dispute resolution side of the firm.”

During his career, John has built up extensive experience in property litigation, including professional negligence claims against solicitors, along with landlord and tenant disputes, vendor and purchaser disputes, boundary disputes, nuisance claims, and disputes between co-owners.

John added: “I am looking forward to meeting new clients, who can expect hard work, a complete commitment to their interests and a proven problem-solving ability that I bring to my job.

“I pride myself on being able to see the wood for the trees. My priority is to make sure that the client thoroughly understands the risks of their position and of any action they may take before they take it.”

Andrew Pegg, head of dispute resolution at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “We are delighted to welcome John on board. It's an appointment that will strengthen the dispute resolution team at a time when we are seeing an expansion of our client-base.

“John works hard for his clients, understanding that their interests are always our top priority. He has a really impressive CV which has been built on many years’ experience and will prove to be a valuable asset to our team.”