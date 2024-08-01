Record first quarter revenue for JLR

Revenue was up five per cent on the year to £7.3 billion in the three months to the end of June.

Pre-tax profit was ahead 59 per cent at £693 million.

The group, which has its electric propulsion manufacturing centre at Wolverhampton's i54, said that the new Range Rover Electric is generating strong global interest with around 41,000 clients signed up to the waiting list.

The Defender OCTA – the most powerful Defender ever made – was revealed in the quarter to a select group of prospective clients, at one of seven exclusive events, before its public debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed, UK in July

Chief executive Adrian Mardell said: "Thanks to the hard work and commitment of our people, JLR has delivered an outstanding set of results in the first quarter, with record revenues and an increase in year‑on‑year quarterly profits of nearly 60 per cent.

"We are making great progress delivering our Reimagine strategy. Our Jaguar TCS Racing Formula E Team, pioneers in electric technology innovation, are winners of this year’s ABB FIA Formula E team and manufacturer’s world championships. We are bringing the lessons learned from this success on the racetrack to our luxury electric vehicles and later this year we will unveil our first next generation luxury electric vehicle, Range Rover Electric, which has more than 41,000 customers on its waiting list."