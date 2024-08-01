Shropshire Star
New fashion store set to open in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury is set to welcome a new independent fashion store.

By Matthew Panter
Published
Stone Age Fashion has opened

Stone Age Fashion is opening in The Collective, in the Darwin Centre, on Saturday.

William Stone owns the store, which will sell a selection of Italian vintage fashion.

Items stocked will include high-end brands like Prada and high-street favourites such as GANT. The store will also sell a selection of well-known sports brands.

William said: “The Collective is an excellent space for local independent businesses and I was very happy with the support I got from the Centre Management team in the run-up to opening.

"The Collective has a lovely atmosphere and all the tenants truly support each other, so I am very excited to get going and welcome visitors to my store.”

Home to 11 businesses, The Collective is a specially created shopping gallery for independent traders and is located on the ground floor of the Darwin Centre.

