New fashion store set to open in Shrewsbury

Stone Age Fashion is opening in The Collective, in the Darwin Centre, on Saturday.

William Stone owns the store, which will sell a selection of Italian vintage fashion.

Items stocked will include high-end brands like Prada and high-street favourites such as GANT. The store will also sell a selection of well-known sports brands.

William said: “The Collective is an excellent space for local independent businesses and I was very happy with the support I got from the Centre Management team in the run-up to opening.

"The Collective has a lovely atmosphere and all the tenants truly support each other, so I am very excited to get going and welcome visitors to my store.”

Home to 11 businesses, The Collective is a specially created shopping gallery for independent traders and is located on the ground floor of the Darwin Centre.