Craig joins Telford's Dash Agency as new director

Dash Agency has welcomed award-winning creative entrepreneur Craig Wilkinson, of Wilkinson Collective, to its team.

He brings a wealth of experience, from working on brand experiences worldwide with some of the most renowned global brands to creating numerous start-ups over the past 20 years across the experiential, event, hospitality, tech, and immersive experience industries.

As a long-term client, Craig is no stranger to Dash. Over the past few years, he has worked closely with Managing Director and Founder Sam Deakin and the team.

Craig said, "The work that Dash has delivered has impressed me, the team impresses me, and I know that they have huge potential with the talented Sam Deakin leading the way. "Their creativity, transparency, client handling, and reporting are all really great attributes of Dash and all valuable to their clients.”

Sam said: "Having Craig join Dash is a significant milestone for us. His deep industry knowledge and business acumen perfectly aligns with our mission to push creative boundaries and drive growth. We’re excited about the guidance he will bring to help take our agency to new heights."

"We are excited about the possibilities of this partnership, including the potential for new initiatives such as a future podcast."