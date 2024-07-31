Welshpool's gloversure marks 20 year milestone

The award-winning gloversure, which also has a Chester base, specialises in web design and development as well as eCommerce, branding, apps and custom development.

Established in 2004, the agency has grown and has earned numerous accolades and awards for its work.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate this significant milestone," said founder Richard Glover-Davies.

"For the past 20 years, our team has been dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the digital space. This anniversary is a testament to the hard work, passion, and talent of everyone who has been part of our journey."

As gloversure commemorates its 20th birthday, the agency is poised for continued growth and expansion.

"We wouldn't be where we are today without the support of our incredible clients, partners, and team members," said Managing Director Alex Hinton.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of our journey. Here's to the next 20 years of innovation, creativity, and success."