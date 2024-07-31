Telford food businesses told to improve after scoring zero-star hygiene ratings

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ruby, a Cantonese and Chinese takeaway, and Sraan Butcher Shop, both in Oakengates, Telford, were recently visited by inspectors.

The former, situated in Oxford Street, was told that food had been detained on site because it had been stored in the fridge at minus two degrees for two weeks, which increases the risk of bacteria.

"A deep clean of the premise is required, especially focusing on hand touch points, surfaces, equipment and fridge/freezer seals," reads the notice.

The takeaway, which is currently closed until August 15, was also told that the hob and shelves should be cleaned. New Safer Food, Better Business procedures also have to be completed and followed, with all staff trained on its contents.