Top rating for family-run Telford butchers

Family run G. N. Badley & Sons, which was founded in 1976, received the award after being assessed by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The rating, issued by the Food Standards Agency, reflects the highest standards of cleanliness, food safety, and hygiene practices in the food industry.

"We are thrilled to maintain our five-star rating, which reflects our unwavering commitment to the highest standards of food safety and hygiene," said Kay Badley, Butchery Director.

"This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are deeply grateful to our loyal customers and look forward to continuing to serve our community with the finest quality meats and exceptional service."