Site managers are honoured or work at Shropshire developments

Kirk Raine, 52, and Ashley Bennett, 29, have each won a Pride in the Job award from the National House Building Council (NHBC) for their work at Clockmakers, in Whitchurch, and The Damsons, Maket Drayton.

Kirk has been working for David Wilson Homes Mercia for 13 years and the company even named the Raine Place development in Telford after him to honour his success in previous years.

His latest award was his 13th Pride in the Job Quality Award, and he has also previously won nine Seals of Excellence, six Regional Awards and three Supreme Awards during his career.

He said: “It’s great to work with the customers and the contractors and, working in line with the building programme.

"The best part is building high-quality homes for our customers and receiving 100 per cent customer satisfaction.

“I would like to thank the team at the Clockmakers for all of the hard work that they have put in, and for helping me to achieve this award.”

Kirk Raine

Ashley has worked for Barratt Homes for six and a half years and this was the first award he has won as a site manager.

Ashley said: “I feel amazing and overwhelmed by this massive achievement. My favourite part about working at this development is the teamwork, how everyone enjoys working together to do their job to the best of their ability.

“I’d like to thank the team at The Damsons in Market Drayton, everyone at our head office and the people who support my team on a day-to-day basis who do not get the credit they deserve.”

The awards recognise the very best site managers across the country, with over 8,000 being entered into the awards annually. Each is judged on a strict criterion including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We’re so proud of Kirk and Ashley for achieving a prestigious Pride in the Job Quality award. It’s amazing news for the teams at their developments and our customers.

“To have won more awards than any other housebuilder for 20 years in a row is an incredible achievement and underlines our commitment to building the very best new homes for our customers.”