Shropshire marketing agency to provide support to dog charity

The charity, which specialises in training dogs to assist individuals with a range of physical disabilities, has been named winner of the Reech and Reward initiative for 2024, meaning £10,000 in marketing support, designed to propel Dog A.I.D.'s mission forward.

Reech, based in Shrewsbury, named Dog A.I.D After an impressive round of pitches from Shropshire charities.

The charity's specially trained canine companions provide life-changing support, enhancing mobility, independence, and emotional well-being for their human partners.

Dog A.I.D is unique as it trains people’s own pet dog to become an Assistance Dog, working with a large variety of different breeds. The unique approach works with the existing, strong bond that Dog A.I.D’s clients already have with their pet, which is incredibly important for building a lasting partnership.

Belinda Johnson, CEO of Dog A.I.D, said: "Winning the Reech & Reward initiative is incredibly exciting for Dog A.I.D.

"Reech's support will be instrumental in allowing us to share our story with a wider audience and secure the resources needed to train more life-changing Assistance Dogs. We're incredibly grateful for this opportunity to make a bigger difference in the lives of people with physical disabilities."

Amelia Redge, Agency Director at Reech, added: "We are absolutely thrilled to have Dog A.I.D. as our Reech & Reward winner this year. Their dedication to working with clients to train their own pet dog and the life-changing impact this has is inspiring. We can’t wait to work with Dog A.I.D to raise their brand awareness and drive results for them as a charity.”