Reconomy confirm renewal of Wolverhampton Wanderers deal

A partner of Wolverhampton Wanderers for over 10 years, Reconomy, the leading international circular economy specialist, became Wolves' official Sustainability Partner in 2021, helping the club develop and sculpt its sustainability strategy.

This deal is renewed for a further year alongside Reconomy’s shirt sponsorship of Wolves Women.

Reconomy will continue to support the Club with resource management, waste minimisation and welfare facility services at Molineux Stadium as well as its Compton Park training facility and the Foundation’s site in Aldersley.

Other sustainability activities include an ecommerce returns capability delivered by Reconomy brand, ReBound.

In 2023, Reconomy deepened its ties with the Club and its communities by becoming a patron of the Wolves Foundation. The Foundation supports over 90,000 people each year across over 775,000 contact hours and helps fund 45 local projects ranging from mental health, dementia support, disability sport provision, food poverty and more.

An example of the positive work of Reconomy’s partnership with the Wolves Foundation came from a project with one of the Foundation’s partner primary schools, which allowed the children to design their own girls’ kit which was then made for them out of recycled plastics collected by the school.

The extension of Reconomy’s patronage with the Wolves Foundation will also see a representative from the leading international circular economy specialist join the Foundation’s dedicated sustainability panel that meets regularly to ensure progress towards achievable goals.

Paul Cox, Founder Director of Reconomy, said: “We are delighted to deepen our involvement with Wolves – a vital force for good across our local communities. The Club’s dedication to embedding sustainability at the heart of their activities is commendable and we have been so impressed by the amazing local projects and services the Foundation delivers.

“At Reconomy, our mission is to enable a circular economy, to create a more sustainable world and deliver positive social impacts. Renewing our patronage with an organisation that shares our values was an obvious decision for us. It is a privilege to continue working so closely with their team of such highly skilled, dedicated leadership, staff and volunteers.”

Kieron Ansell, Business Development Manager with Wolves Foundation, said: “We are thrilled that Reconomy has extended its partnership with Club and Foundation. Reconomy is a loyal partner and a great supporter of our work to motivate, educate and inspire people in the Wolverhampton area.

"We are excited to continue working with such an innovative, ambitious local company as we explore more ways to help the local community and minimise our impact on the environment.”