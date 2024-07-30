Oswestry Show brings in support for visitors with mobility issues

On August 3, the 137th Oswestry Show will take place at the Oswestry Showground in Whittington.

The show will bring together more than 120 trade stands, hundreds of exhibitors and a large variety of displays and activities as they promote agriculture in Shropshire.

More than 15,000 people are expected to head through the gates, and many of them have mobility issues.

As part of the show’s inclusivity aims – and to ensure all who wish to attend can do so – Shropshire Mobility Solutions is a mobility partner of the event.

Scott Marston, of Shropshire Mobility Solutions, said: “We can offer visitors the ability to pre-book scooters and wheelchairs in advance, ensuring they don't miss anything across the showground on the day.

“Oswestry Showground is a large site and hiring a scooter or wheelchair can help to make the day and ensure every member of the family can enjoy the event. We are really pleased to be working with the great team at the showground and are very much looking forward to seeing all the show has to offer.”

The 137th event has an action-packed line-up. The main ring features performances from Ollie’s Equestrian Display Team, the Village Green features gymnastics and cheerleading displays, and the popular Sheep Shearing competition also returns.

The show boasts a diverse horse section, showcasing everything from Shetland Ponies to Heavy Horses and Retrained Racehorses and in the Livestock Area, visitors can expect a wide array of cattle, including the Welsh National Charolais Cattle Society Show, alongside the usual sheep, pigs, and rare breeds sections. The Small Livestock Section will also feature rabbits, cavies, and pigeons.

Mandy Roberts, of Oswestry Show, said: “This year’s event also includes a Vintage Section displaying cars, motorbikes, and tractors, as well as exhibits from the W.I. and Young Farmers.

“Visitors can also enjoy the craft, business, shopping, and food marquees, and we are excited to announce the return of the newly extended horticultural marquee, which will showcase the best of Oswestry and the surrounding areas.

“With so much to see and do, we want to make sure that our visitors have the ability to explore the whole of the showground - and Shropshire Mobility Solutions help us make that happen for any visitors who may have mobility issues.”

Shropshire Mobility Solutions, based in Welsh Frankton near Oswestry, will have a stand on the showground where visitors can collect pre-booked scooters and wheelchairs when they arrive.

To book a scooter or wheelchair for the show in advance, contact the team on 01691 701007.