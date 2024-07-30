Medical workers can do so in saving lives, teachers in inspiring youngsters, farmers in helping feed the nation.

Most jobs offer the chance to do so in one way or another, no matter how big or small.

The joy for Matt Spinks is seeing the fruits of his labours in a physical sense, by driving past some of the buildings he has helped design.

Matt Spinks

These can be anything from projects in healthcare, education or helping owners bring their dream homes to life through the power of creative design.

As an architect, Matt has now celebrated 20 years in his chosen career at Bridgnorth’s Johnson Design Partnership (JDP).

He joined founder Vic Johnson in 2004 and has seen his career grow.

The practice’s 10-strong team recently sealed a string of new instructions which will see turnover pass £600,000 for the first time with the business having built a reputation for delivering innovative projects.

In the last 12 months alone, JDP has been instructed on 150 jobs, with a total project value of more than £50m.

“My brother Oliver and I were always very artistic,” recalls Matt, as he reflects on his career path. “Oliver work in animation now but I went down a different path.

“I remember, at school, how little things parked my interest. For example, as a Wolves fan, I designed a new entrance to the Molineux and created a scale model out of Acrylic Plastic.

“I decided to gain some some work experience and although they didn’t use my drawings, I was given a live project to work on .

“I got excited and interested in it. After that, I went and did work further experience at the Alan Cotterill Practice, who were behind Molineux’s redevelopment in the 1990s."

At work

“I went to Portsmouth University to do a degree and continued my association with the practice during my studies.

“I worked with them on projects for other football clubs – Reading, Oxford along with other interesting sports stadiums like greyhounds.

“It was really interesting and my dissertation was on football grounds, looking at disasters like Hillsborough and Bradford, what had happened and how you could improve stadium safety, looking at the future.

“When I finished my post-graduate diploma, I found myself with the choice of two different practices.

“Then my dad, Roy, got the Express and Star and saw an advert for a trainee architect in Bridgnorth at JDP.

“There was something about working in Bridgnorth and the chance to learn from Vic and shape the business going forward that really appealed to me.

“My first project was one to remember – Upton Meadows Primary School. This was partly funded by the Prince’s Foundation and King Charles opened the school when it was completed. It was something that really appealed to me at the time and it was not a bad one to add to your fledgling CV.”

So how exactly does Matt focus on a project from day one?

Design work

“From the first enquiry, you go out and visit the project,” he explains. “It could be a domestic project like a new house.

“So it’s then about information gathering. What’s the brief? How many bedrooms? Where’s the site? Is it on greenbelt or restricted?

“If commissioned to do the work, we get a measured survey. We would organise for a surveyor to measure the existing levels, elevations, sections etc. Then there is analysis – noise and surroundings and how that impacts on the design.

"We then create a series of conceptual models, whether 3D or sketches and then have that next meeting with the client to get some more feedback on what they think. As things progress, the design gets more focused on what they are happy with but, at the same time, we have to take on board council planning policy constraints that the site might have and whether it will have a knock-on effect when we submit to the council.

“Then you have the design freeze stage where you submit to the council which can take eight weeks or longer. There are a whole host of consultees, from Highways to ecologists and many more that may affect the process. All being well, if planning is approved, the next stage is to get building regulations, where we look at the construction of the project.

“We liaise with structural engineers and consultants and put together all information and then go out to tender to a select list of contractors who price up the project.

“Along the way, we advise people to have a quantity surveyor to cost the project so that, the more information you have, the more accurate the price to make sure nothing is missed.

“We have a meeting with the preferred contractor and client about when they will start, how they will manage the process, health and safety, time and issues on materials. The contract is then set up and the project starts.”

“We carry out monthly inspections and always liaise with the contractor. On practical completion, once the building inspector is happy, we sign it off. There is then a six to 12 months period after it is handed over for snagging items that might crop up.

“The main point is that whether it is a simple extension or a complex project like a hospital, schemes are all treated the same. It can be a £50,000 extension or £10m school, we follow the same steps. Some can take longer but we need the same people and the same support.”

For Matt, the rewards of his career are what makes it so special.

“I love the variation,” he says. “Healthcare projects are great, such as ward refurbishments or a training facility for doctors and surgeons. But I love the more personal projects too, for example, one for a family with requirements such as they need to adapt a property for wheelchair access.”

“When we get asked to do that, it’s making a difference to an individual and a family and helping them has a lot of meaning. Some clients become recurring and they actually become friends, which is nice. They keep in touch and you get invited to family gatherings so it shows you do something they appreciate."

Matt and the team have worked on school projects

“I just think it’s a great job. It’s a weird feeling when you go from having those initial discussions and then seeing your designs come to fruition. It’s nice to revisit a building and see the finished article.”

Matt would encourage a young person thinking about a new career to consider becoming an architect but says it’s important to know qualifying is a long process and also requires more than just creative flair.

“It wasn’t until I started my degree that I found out how much stuff is involved with architecture.

“Yes, the fundamental part is the drawing element of course but there’s a large element of legal information to learn as well.

“The last part of my training was to do with contracts, dealing with planners, building regulations, health and safety, issuing instructions to contractors on site so it was intense.

“You do design work and drawing but there’s also that paperwork side of it as well I suppose, which some people don’t realise.

“You have to prepare for the fact it is seven years minimum, training to be an architect but once you get your head into it and you are getting involved in projects and meeting other students, it does go quickly.The paperwork and elements that come later on shouldn’t deter people.”

For Matt, having experienced the hard work to qualify, the future is bright as the firm looks to work on projects at home and abroad. He’s keen to build on the success of Johnson Design Partnership and the world is their oyster.

“There were just the three of us at the start, but we have now grown into one of Shropshire’s leading independent architects, employing ten people,” he reflects.

“The skills, experience and personalities we have now really drive the culture of our business and I’m very proud to be part of this team.

“We are currently at 150 projects at the moment and all at different stages, some just being handed over and a mixture of education, healthcare and residential.

Matt Spinks and Vic Johnson

“We are also in the early stages of talking about some potential opportunities out in Saudi Arabia.

“Shropshire and the UK remain where the bulk of our work will be but if something did happen, it would be exciting to be involved in exciting projects abroad.

“Over the years, we have done feasibility studies for a factory in Serbia and we have been out to Qatar and Abu Dhabi so we are not unfamiliar with working outside of the UK.

“In this job, you are always looking forward to seeing what is around the corner.”