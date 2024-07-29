'Here's a room, come and play': New play business inspired by children opens in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Harriet and Simon Hoar own Play & Party fancy dress store in Battlefield, Shrewsbury and their young children inspired them to start up Giggle Street.

Giggle Street is all about young children dressing up as builders, firefighters, shop workers in properly designed role play scenarios. It is understood to be Shrewsbury’s first child sized role play village.

"We have children Reggie, who is six, Otto who is four, and Milo who will be two, and we saw the opportunity to open a children's role play," said Simon.

The family business was started by Simon's parents Denis and Alison who have now retired to carry out church mission work.