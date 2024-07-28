Accountancy firm in running for a hat-trick of awards

Thorne Widgery is one of just six firms shortlisted for Mid-Tier Firm of the Year alongside larger national and London practices.

Additionally, it made the shortlist for the Client Service Award, rewarding outstanding dedication to client care, and the Digital Transformation Award, celebrating excellence in the implementation of accounting technology through the lens of a single case study.

Daniel Crowther, CEO at Thorne Widgery, said: “We’re incredibly proud to have achieved this level of recognition from Accounting Excellence.

“The whole team wholeheartedly believes in our mission of delivering future-first accounting and business advisory services, so it’s great to see this being acknowledged and rewarded.

“I’m exceptionally grateful to everyone who has helped us to make the firm what it is today, and who works with us to deliver consistently excellent service for clients and the local community. Whether we’re ultimately successful in our categories or not, we know that our hard-working team and unique service are standing out in the industry.”

The awards will be presented at the London Roundhouse on October 8.