Cricket club is bowled over by generous Salop Leisure donation

The generous contribution came in response to the club's recent crowdfunding appeal to raise £12,500, which aims to protect their grounds from chronic flooding issues.

For several years, Bomere Heath Cricket Club has struggled with a soggy pitch, severely impacting their playing conditions.

This year's pre-season preparations were particularly hindered by adverse weather, highlighting the urgent need for improved drainage and protective measures for the grounds.

Ed Glover, Marketing Manager at Salop Leisure, said: "We are delighted to be able to support a local sports club in need.

"At Salop Leisure, we believe in giving back to our community and helping to sustain the activities that bring us together.

"Sponsoring local sports teams, including Shrewsbury Town Football Club and Meole Brace Bowling Club, is a testament to our commitment to fostering community spirit and promoting healthy, active lifestyles."

Adam Vanner, Chairman of Bomere Heath Cricket Club, said: "We are incredibly grateful for Salop Leisure's generous donation. This support is a significant step towards our goal of raising the £12,500 needed to protect our grounds from flooding.

"With the help of local businesses and our community, we are confident that we can reach our target and ensure the club's future is secure."

Salop Leisure's contribution not only demonstrates their dedication to supporting local sports but also highlights the importance of community involvement in overcoming challenges.

The dealership's support is expected to inspire other local businesses and individuals to contribute to the crowdfunding appeal, bringing Bomere Heath Cricket Club closer to achieving their fundraising goal.

For more information on how to support Bomere Heath Cricket Club's fundraising efforts, visit gofundme.com/f/bomere-heath-cricket-club-drainage-drive