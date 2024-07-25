Aldi set to provide jobs boost in Shropshire

The UK’s fourth largest supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the region.

The roles include both full-time and part-time positions such as Store Management Apprentices and Store Assistants, all the way up to Deputy Managers.

Stores in Shropshire where Aldi is looking to hire include Newport, Oswestry and Telford.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to open in new areas, we’re looking to welcome hundreds more colleagues to our amazing teams across the country.

“We want even more people to be a part of our success in the future, which is why we offer a great working environment and opportunities to progress within the business.”

In May, Aldi announced its second pay increase for store colleagues this year, taking the supermarket’s investment in pay this year to £79m.

Starting pay for Store Assistants at Aldi is £12.40 per hour nationally.

Those interested in applying for jobs can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.