Santander sees profits slump 31% but hopes for second half ‘tailwinds’ boost

The Spanish-owned high street lender reported a 31% drop in pre-tax profits to £804 million in the first half of 2024.

Mortgage loans slumped by £4.4 billion over the half year, while its net interest income – the difference between the interest it generates from loans and pays out to savers – fell 11%.

This came after it forked out more to savers in the first three months of the year following interest rate increases.

But the group said it had since taken “pricing” action to make savings rates less attractive, which has seen customer deposits fall by £5.6 billion.

This also helped profits increase by 6% quarter-on-quarter to £413 million in the three months to June 30, although the out-turn was 52% lower than a year earlier.

Mike Regnier, chief executive of Santander, said: “Our first half financial results were in line with our expectations, with a more positive trajectory reflecting improvements in the second quarter.”

He added the group is expecting “the impact of our pricing actions” to help provide “net interest margin tailwinds” over the second half.

Lenders have seen profits fall back in 2024 from bumper returns seen in the past two years as competition in the mortgage and savings market has heated up.

Santander is the first out of the stalls this week with its half-year results, with Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest also expected to report lower profits when they report interim figures on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Santander said credit impairment charges – cash set aside for loan losses – fell 43% in the first half thanks to an improved outlook for the wider UK economy.

But it said it is now pencilling in two interest rate cuts rather than three in 2024, which it forecasts will see house prices rise at a slower pace of 2.5% this year.

Despite the lower impairments, Santander revealed it was seeing more borrowers fall behind with their repayments over the past six months.

Mr Regnier said: “Looking ahead, we remain well positioned to support our retail and business customers as they benefit from the fall in inflation and improving economic picture.”

The wider Banco Santander group reported a record profit of 3.2 billion euros (£2.7 billion) for the second quarter, up 20% on a year earlier, thanks to strong retail banking results in its key markets of Spain and Brazil.