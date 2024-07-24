New initiative uses latest technology to revitalise Powys town centres

MWT Cymru, the largest membership organisation for tourism businesses in Mid Wales, has launched IMI Wales, which utilises new Web3 technology to create a platform which gives micro businesses access to features previously attainable only by large corporations.

The project brings together businesses seeking to upskill, access exclusive marketing opportunities and find new and innovative ways to thank loyal customers whilst also attracting new ones.

IMI Wales will offer tools to small businesses, including customer rewards systems and significant marketing support.

Participating businesses receive free professional photographs for their marketing needs, dedicated support from experienced business engagement officers and the opportunity to take part in exclusive marketing campaigns.

MWT Cymru leverages VisitMidWales.co.uk, which attracts more than one million unique visits each year, giving businesses significant visibility.

"This initiative isn't just about discounts," said Zoe Hawkins, MWT Cymru chief executive. "It's about collaboration, added value and trying something new. Our team works closely with businesses to help them determine what will work best for them, their business and their customers."

IMI Wales is part of the Revitalising Mid Wales Project which has received £340,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, supported by Powys County Council.

The initiative will be rolled out to a minimum of six towns throughout Powys, with 12 towns already showing interest.

"We understand that local reward schemes have been attempted before, often without the backing of a large-scale marketing campaign," added Zoe. "IMI Wales is different because it links towns and businesses, attracting additional customers through our extensive tourism network. We will work with any active community to ensure the success of this programme.

"We urge businesses to consider the bigger picture – what’s good for your business is good for the town and the community.

"We want to use our skills and successful strategies from the tourism sector to support small businesses that may need that extra help," stressed Zoe.

For more information about IMI Wales and how to get involved, contact info@imi.wales