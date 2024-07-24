Lidl GB set to invest £1.5bn in British beef production

Lidl is launching the Sustainable Beef Group to support farmers transitioning to sustainable practices.

Those in the group will be rewarded for achieving a reduction in carbon intensity, alongside adopting regenerative farming techniques to improve grazing management, biodiversity, and soil and water quality parameters that are unique to each farm.

The discounter will also work with these farmers to improve herd performance, with all initiatives naturally helping to improve farm profitability.

Hundreds of farms across the UK have been carbon footprinted to gather data. In partnership with the independent agricultural and sustainability consultancy, Promar, each farm will now be offered tailored advice to reduce their carbon emissions and support the sustainable growth of their businesses over time.

Lidl and partner Dunbia have also set a target to reduce their scope 3 emissions intensity by 28 per cent per tonne of finished product, by 2030. This supports Lidl’s wider scope 3 science-aligned climate targets.

Richard Bourns, Chief Commercial Officer at Lidl GB, said: “As one of the largest buyers of British beef, we recognise our responsibility to support farmers adopt sustainable practices.

"This market-leading programme underpins our long-term commitment to buying 100 per cent British, whilst investing significantly in sustainable practices that exceed industry standards. It ensures our customers can continue to enjoy the best in high-quality, sustainably sourced British beef at the lowest possible prices."

Gill Higgins, Group Sustainability Director, UK & Ireland at Dunbia, said: “We are delighted to support Lidl with their new sustainable beef programme.

"This initiative will support British beef farmers in adopting more sustainable farming methods, while ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality beef for Lidl and their customers. This is a great example of how strategic partnerships and supply chain investment can support progress in the agri-food industry.