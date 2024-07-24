'I want to see the detail': MP calls for clarity on bus plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Addressing the House of Commons, Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan welcomed government proposals on public transport put forward in the King’s speech last week.

But she added that more detail was required to address the county’s “problematic” bus provision – in particular how it was to be funded.

On Wednesday, the new Labour government’s Better Buses Bill outlined plans to let local authorities run their own bus services, effectively allowing the creation of new publicly owned bus operators.

“[In Shropshire] we have lost 63 per cent of our bus miles since 2015, which makes it difficult for anybody to access work opportunities, social opportunities, educational opportunities and, indeed, health services,” she said.

“I am really pleased that the Government will allow local authorities to franchise their own bus services—the Liberal Democrats have long called for that—but I would like to see the detail of how that will work and how we will get the funding to kick-start those routes and get labour moving properly around our countryside.”

Earlier this month, Shropshire Council announced ambitious plans to improve bus services in the county, initially using a £1.8million grant from the governments Network North fund, but with further schemes proposed for 2025 onwards which require over £70m of further funding from Government sources.

Around 95 per cent of routes in Shropshire are currently subsidised by Shropshire Council.

Ms Morgan also welcomed the announcement of government housebuilding targets, with the new government hoping to build 1.5million homes over the next five years, with the North Shropshire MP adding there was an “unprecedented need” for more social housing in the area.

“I welcome the Government’s focus on house building and the reintroduction of housing targets,” she added.

“In England, the number of people left languishing on the social housing waiting list has reached 1.2 million, and there are 8.5 million people in this country with some form of unmet housing need.

“Crude targets alone have led to many developments being given permission, only for affordable and social housing elements to be watered down on the basis of viability once permission is granted. That must change.

“We know that local authorities are best placed to make the decisions about housing in their areas, so I urge the Government to ensure that their mandatory housing targets are built from the bottom up—by determining the type of housing and infrastructure communities need, and empowering local government to build social homes where they are most needed.

“We need the necessary infrastructure, including GPs, schools, bus stops and bus routes, while also ensuring that there is appropriate green space and access to the countryside, which is important for health and wellbeing. ”