Halls launches training programme for residential property sales recruits

An advertisement for new recruits wishing to enter the property industry attracted a huge response, with around 140 applications in just three days.

Five applicants were interviewed and selected and are now embarking on a three-month training programme.

Initially based at the company’s Battlefield headquarters in Shrewsbury, the recruits will each be assigned a mentor and given intensive training in residential property sales and lettings, customer service and the Halls IT system.

The new staff will work at offices in Whitchurch, Wellington, Ellesmere and Oswestry, returning to head office regularly for ongoing training and progress updates.

The mentors are Jo Amos, now Halls’ marketing manager but formerly an experienced senior sales negotiator at the company’s Ellesmere office, Ashley King, residential property sales manager at Ellesmere office and Ceri Woosnam-Marsh, assistant manager of the Welshpool office.

“The aim is to develop staff who are genuinely passionate about the property industry,” said Halls’ managing director Jon Quinn. “There are some seriously good people who want to work in the industry but find in difficult to secure jobs because employers are looking for those with previous experience.

“We want to change that as we continue to grow the company by opening more residential property offices staffed by people who have been trained the Halls way.

“Our original idea was to invite people who wanted to work in the property industry, but had no previous experience, to come for an interview to see if they were suitable to join our training programme.

“We were amazed to have 140 applications within three days, our HR team selected five for interview and we loved all of them. They range from a talented young lady who has recently finished college and didn’t want the debt incurred by going to university, to a hospitality professional and a manager of a renowned store who has chosen to change career.

“It’s a very exciting time for Halls as there is real energy across the business. We are recruiting talented people who are passionate about their jobs to further strengthen our successful departments. Increasingly, people are contacting us asking to join the company which is a very positive development.”