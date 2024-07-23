Success as FBC Manby Bowdler retains top tier rankings

The firm’s expert team covering Shrewsbury and the surrounding area has retained its Band 1 ranking for private wealth law – the highest possible – in the latest international Chambers High Net Worth Guide.

The Wolverhampton and Black Country team has also retained its Band 1 ranking and several of the firm’s lawyers are also placed in the top tier in the new guide.

The annual guide highlights the leading law firms and lawyers of choice for individuals and families, focusing on the global private wealth market.

In Shropshire, as well as the Shrewsbury office leading the way, lawyers Graham Fuller and Samantha Roberts are also singled out for praise.

Graham, a partner in the firm who heads the Wills, Probate and Lifetime Planning team in Shropshire, received a Band 1 ranking for his expertise in private wealth law. Clients praised Graham as ‘extremely knowledgeable’ and someone whose ‘advice is both detailed and easy to understand’.

Samantha, an associate who deals with a wide range of private client matters, is highlighted as an associate to watch for the quality of her work. She is described as ‘knowledgeable, efficient and professional’.

The firm itself is praised for its ‘wide knowledge and expertise’ and ‘approachable, skilled team members’.

Graham Fuller has been awarded a Band in the prestigious international Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2024

In Wolverhampton, Kim Carr, lead partner in the Wills, Probate and Lifetime Planning department is recognised for the first time in the guide with a Band 1 ranking, whilst Christina Polychronakis, a partner in the same team, retains her Band 1 status.

Michelle Monnes-Thomas, who heads up the community care team, also retains her ‘up and coming’ ranking in the latest guide.

The publication is one of the most comprehensive independently researched handbooks, used by family offices and professional advisers across the world looking for legal experts in a specific field.

Managing partner Neil Lloyd said: “We are absolutely delighted with the success we have achieved in the latest Chambers guide. We pride ourselves on the high quality of our work and the expertise of our teams, and to have that independently validated is hugely satisfying.

“To first earn, and then retain the highest ranking from Chambers is a real accolade and something of which everyone involved should be extremely proud.

“It demonstrates our ongoing commitment to ensuring that everyone who comes to us is able to protect their assets and make the most of their money, whether that is through a will, a lasting power of attorney or through financial planning.”