Revenue up 8pc for Luceco
Luceco, which supplies wiring accessories, electric vehicle chargers and LED lighting, saw revenue grow eight per cent to around £108 million in the first six months of 2024.
By John Corser
Published
The Telford-based business says that full year expectations remain unchanged.
Adjusted operating profit for the half year is expected to be in the region of up 15 per cent to about £12.5m.
Chief executive John Hornby said: “Luceco performed strongly in the first half against a challenging market backdrop.
"The group’s diverse portfolio and channels have ensured that we continue to deliver progress."
The acquisition of D-Line, which completed in February , is expected to add around £15m of sales this year.
Mr Hornby said it has integrated well into the group.