Revenue up 8pc for Luceco

The Telford-based business says that full year expectations remain unchanged.

Adjusted operating profit for the half year is expected to be in the region of up 15 per cent to about £12.5m.

Chief executive John Hornby said: “Luceco performed strongly in the first half against a challenging market backdrop.

"The group’s diverse portfolio and channels have ensured that we continue to deliver progress."

The acquisition of D-Line, which completed in February , is expected to add around £15m of sales this year.

Mr Hornby said it has integrated well into the group.