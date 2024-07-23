Ruminant nutritionists Charlotte Clifton and Harry Thomas have been appointed and NWF says strengthening the sales team will allow it to further offer tailored nutritional advice, ensuring farmers have the best opportunities to rear high-performing, healthy livestock.

The pair bring a wealth of knowledge and technical expertise in livestock nutrition and management.

Harry Thomas

They will be working closely with farmers across the county and the bordering counties to help improve livestock health, yields and farm profitability.

“I am excited to strengthen our Shropshire sales team with two excellent nutritionists,” said Adam Clay, central sales director at NWF Agriculture.

“Both have extensive experience and knowledge, making NWF Agriculture better equipped to support farmers to create more profitable and sustainable livestock operations.”