Martin Musker had worked at Admaston Firecraft Centre for two years before the owner, Peter Brocklesbury, decided he wanted to sell the business and retire 30 years after he first founded his business.

Martin has since rebranded the Atcham Business Park-based business to The Firecraft Centre in order to avoid any confusion as the business moved out of the nearby village of Admaston many years ago. The new name will allow him to easily open showrooms in other areas.

The specialist firecraft centre provides a range of wood and multi-fuel burners, gas, electric and bioethanol fires, along with a range of wood and non-combustible beams and surrounds and bespoke designed media walls including a “full service from start to finish.”