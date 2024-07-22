More than 200 Carpetright shops to shut after rescue deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Flooring retailer Tapi, which has stores in Cannock, Wolverhampton and Telford, has agreed to buy the Carpetright brand, intellectual property, 54 stores and two warehouses in a pre-pack administration deal.

The deal will also save more than 300 current jobs at Carpetright which currently has stores in Cannock, Oldbury, Oswestry, Shrewsbury, Telford, Wednesbury and Wolverhampton,

However, the deal will not save the majority of the business, including its head office in Purfleet, Essex.

Carpetright filed a notice to appoint administrators earlier this month, after struggling in the face of weaker demand and a major cyber attack in April.

The company employed 1,852 people and operated 272 stores across the UK before entering insolvency.

Tapi was founded in 2015 by Lord Harris of Peckham, who also founded Carpetright. He sold all his stock in Carpetright in 2014.

Kevin Barrett, chief executive of Carpetright parent firm Nestware Holdings, said: "Our focus over the last week has been to secure external investment to ensure job security for a number of our Carpetright colleagues up and down the country.

"Whilst we succeeded in finding a buyer, the deal is limited to a select number of stores rather than the business as a whole and will sadly impact a large number of colleagues and staff.

"We have tried everything to turn Carpetright around and I'm truly sorry that we were unable to save more jobs.

"The deal will not affect Carpetright in Europe or other brands within Nestware Holdings including Keswick and Trade Choice.

"The Floor Room will continue to trade and serve customers via concessions at John Lewis and we will be working hard to secure job opportunities across these businesses to support Carpetright staff wherever we can."

Tapi has grown rapidly in recent years and runs about 175 shops across the UK.