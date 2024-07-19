Darwin Group start work on delivering new hospital building.

As part of the New Hospitals Programme, Darwin Group has begun major work at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital in the delivery of a building that will increase patient ward capacity across the region.

The 10,800 square metre state-of-the-art innovative modular construction is being built with developments at the site being described as a 'once in a generation opportunity' for the people of Bournemouth and surrounding areas.

The building will provide four levels of new hospital wards, totalling 110 beds. Each level will have additional facilities.

There will also be additional changing, showering and rest facilities for staff.

The new facility will be constructed to include photovoltaic (solar) system for renewable energy, to help the building be zero carbon.

Extensive catering facilities will sit on ground floor level, to compliment the new offer of improved food quality and choices.

Richard Pierce, Darwin Group CEO, said: “We are incredibly proud to be working alongside our NHS partners to deliver this major project for the people of Dorset. The site will improve healthcare and outcomes for the local community for many years to come.

“With the demand for healthcare services higher than ever, the new unit will be able to extend and expand services for the local community while also providing employment opportunities for local people ranging from medical staff to support staff.”

The building is due for completion in the winter of 2025. Swift progress has been made at the site already, with demolition nearing completion already.

The work forms part of the £500 million transformation programme across the University Hospital Dorset’s sites.

Dr Robin O’Gorman, UHD Medical Care Group’s Medical Director, added: “We are absolutely delighted to see this project underway. Patients will benefit from new ward spaces, with the majority being single rooms. Staff will also benefit from having a great place to work within.”