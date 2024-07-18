Shropshire business chief filled with 'great optimism and excitement' over industrial strategy

The King's Speech referred to the “fundamental mission” of the Government being to secure economic growth, which Christopher Greenough, Chief Commercial Officer at Shrewsbury pressings and assemblies specialists SDE Technology, said filled him with 'great optimism and excitement'.

In his speech, King Charles III said: “My Government will seek a new partnership with both business and working people and help the country move on from the recent cost-of-living challenges by prioritising wealth creation for all communities."

The Government will set up an industrial strategy council and will seek to achieve “rising living standards in all nations and regions in the United Kingdom”.

The King added: “My ministers will get Britain building, including through planning reform, as they seek to accelerate the delivery of high-quality infrastructure and housing.

“They will also pursue sustainable growth by encouraging investment in industry, skills and new technologies.”

Mr Greenough said: "Hearing the words "Industrial Strategy" and the clear plan to get the economy growing again is truly invigorating.

"This focus on establishing an Industrial Strategy Council signals a strong commitment to fostering economic growth and improving living standards across the UK. But this Council must be made up of businesses of all sizes, including the much under heard SMEs."

He added: The proposed measures to strengthen partnerships between business and working people, accelerate the delivery of high-quality infrastructure and housing, and invest in industry, skills, and new technologies are exactly what we need to move forward. The emphasis on sustainable growth and the development of a publicly owned clean power company is particularly promising, as it aligns with the pressing need to address global climate challenges while creating new job opportunities.

"I am confident that these initiatives will not only enhance the UK's position as a leading industrial nation but also pave the way for a more prosperous future for all our communities. I look forward to seeing these policies put into action and the positive impact they will have on our economy and society."