Inside the Bridgnorth barber shop that has attracted tourists from around the globe – find out why

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Taylor's of Bridgnorth barber shop has attracted tourists from as far as America, Australia and the far east who notice Alex Taylor's intriguing shop upon their visit to the town.

The barber has decorated his premises with American pictures, vinyl records, comic books, movie posters, video tapes, action figures, barber shop memorabilia, and American license plates after his wife Rebecca urged him to cut down on his 'clutter' inside their house.

Alex has owned Taylor's of Bridgnorth barber's for more than 15 years, and has spent the majority of that time adding to the walls of his shop. In fact, the side walls have become so full that he has now begun decorating the ceiling.

"My aim is to have the most decorated barber shop in the country," said Alex, who studied art before he became a barber.

The 42-year-old from Bridgnorth has a keen interest in anything Hollywood, or from the 40s, 50s and 60s.