Businesses have chance to become academy sponsor at TNS

The academy, which includes teams from ages under-8 to under-19, is home to more than150 young players from Shropshire, Oswestry and North Wales, where they play a combined 450 games a season across the UK and beyond.

This includes games against some of the UK’s biggest clubs, including Premier League academy sides.

The New Saints boast a ‘Category A’ academy structure as licensed by FA Wales (FAW), meaning they provide the highest standard of coaching, care and development to their players, ensuring they have pathways to succeed inside and outside of the game in their future careers. Last season was a successful one with numerous age groups proudly lifting silverware for the club.

The new sponsor would feature across all 300+ academy home and away kits during next season’s fixtures, which will see teams travel to a variety of well-known English academies alongside popular sides across Wales.

In addition, The New Saints are offering free season tickets, pitch side advertising boards, and free match sponsorship as part of the package, as well as exposure to the club’s enormous database of email and social media subscribers.

Mike Harris, chairman of The New Saints FC, said: “The New Saints FC’s Academy is one of our proudest assets. Boasting over 150+ children from across the UK and playing fixtures at some of the biggest and best stadiums in England and Wales.

"This whilst providing a safe environment for the children to express themselves and thrive as a team, makes the academy something we’re really proud of

“The club are proud to develop players from across Oswestry, Shropshire, North Wales and beyond, we are currently home to some of the biggest and best talent in the area. With further support from a new official Academy sponsor we want to continue to help our academy players thrive both on and off the pitch while they’re in our care.

“There’s never been a better time to join us on this journey and play a significant role in helping our academy take the next step forward. In return, you’ll feature on over 300 home and away kits within games across the UK, becoming a well-recognised business across Shropshire and beyond in the process.

“We are a community; a team, and we want to work together to continue to strive for excellence in everything we do across the football club, both on and off the pitch.”

For more information on this exciting sponsorship opportunity and further details, please contact TNS@thephagroup.com.