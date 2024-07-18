Aspiring Shropshire solicitor wins award for being “shining example”

Cameron Petch, a paralegal apprentice at Lanyon Bowdler in Shrewsbury, has been named as an Apprentice Champion by Damar Training, a training provider that supports candidates during their apprenticeship.

Cameron was selected as the winner thanks to his commitment to self-development, enthusiasm for taking on extra challenges to improve his performance, and dedication to promoting apprenticeships and Lanyon Bowdler to other young people.

He was nominated by Emma Harrison, the firm’s learning and development manager, and Dawn Humphries, partner and head of the personal injury department.

Emma said: “As a learning and development professional I encourage personal development, and Cameron has been a shining example of this. He goes above and beyond in his role and seeks out extra training that will benefit himself and others in his team.

“He is an enthusiastic supporter of careers events within schools and colleges and talks confidently with students about his experience. He has also taken part in the recording of a podcast on apprenticeships for our website. It has been a delight to watch his progress from school leaver to a valued professional within a high performing team.”

Dawn added: “I have been very impressed with his commitment, organisation skills, time management and enthusiasm in achieving the goals set.

“Cameron now has a defined career path working towards his ultimate goal of qualification as a solicitor, working in a department and firm that will support him. I have complete trust and confidence in him and genuinely believe we are privileged to have him as part of our team.”

Jonathan Bourne, managing director of Damar Training, said Cameron was a deserving recipient of the Apprentice Champion award.

“Every quarter, Damar coaches and employer partners have the opportunity to nominate apprentices for their outstanding apprenticeship work and the impact they have had,” he said. “This is part of our aim to celebrate apprentice achievement and to recognise the value that apprentices bring to their employer organisation.

“Cameron really stood out to us as exemplifying everything that an outstanding apprentice has the potential to be – building skills and knowledge by seeking out additional opportunities, developing into a valued member of the team, and becoming a role model for other apprentices and colleagues.”

Cameron added: “I am hoping to undertake the solicitor apprenticeship in the future to further develop my career, and the recognition for winning this award is a testament to the hard work that I have put in over the past 18 months.”