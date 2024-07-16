WR Partners set to hold leisure industry event

The firm of accountants, auditors, tax and business consultants will have a team of experts at Gwernydd Hall, New Mills, Newtown, on Monday, September 23.

The seminar will take place from 9.30am-11.30am and to book a place, email hello@wrpartners.co.uk or call 08000 664 664

WR Partners offer tailored financial solutions for tourism and hospitality businesses, encompassing accounting, tax, audit, and advisory services, designed to boost profitability and streamline operations.

A spokesperson said: "Businesses in this sector require specialised financial expertise to navigate its unique challenges, including complex tax regulations, and intense competition. They require strategic financial guidance to optimise revenue, manage costs effectively, and ensure compliance.

"We provide comprehensive financial solutions tailored to the specific needs of tourism and hospitality businesses, delivering expert guidance and support throughout every stage of their journey."