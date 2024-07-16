Reconomy's focus to restructure the waste industry, unlock economic growth and tackle climate change

The project, by the circular economy specialist, was completed with support from sustainability consultancy Sancroft, utilising their understanding of the UK’s waste and resource management industries.

Reconomy engaged waste experts as well as public and private sector organisations as part of its consultancy for the report.

The framework includes creating national minimum standards to hold all waste providers to a new, higher sustainability standard.

Plans also include devising a new national infrastructure strategy consistent with today’s needs and developing nationally consistent and separate waste collection across the country.

Further steps include increasing frequency of Local Authority recycling collections, establishing a baseline data of waste figures to enable continuous monitoring and implementing Extended Producer Responsibility schemes to shift the burden of waste management onto producers.

The ten-point framework also includes introducing eco-design standards including mandatory returnable packaging, ringfencing EPR funding to provide investment and subsidies to stimulate demand, digitising information to track resources digitally in real-time and creating an independent governing body to enact change.

Guy Wakeley, Group Chief Executive of Reconomy, said: “We are delighted to launch this framework to promote the circular economy and build a more sustainable future. To meet our climate objectives, protect finite resources and grow the economy, it is crucial this new government takes steps to help businesses and communities improve resource management.

“The joint Reconomy and Sancroft project team has produced an actionable 10-point strategy of structured and consistent reforms. By following this we can simplify the waste system and generate much needed investment in the system to move resources up the waste hierarchy.

“There is no better way for the new government to come good on its commitment to moving towards a zero waste economy than by championing our guiding principles to unlock growth, benefit businesses and materially reduce emissions. We look forward to working closely with businesses and the new government to realise our vision of a waste free world and invite those interested to discuss this work with us in more detail.”