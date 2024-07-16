Logfret (UK) Ltd has moved into Hortonwood Industrial Park, within the depot of long-term supplier ATW Couriers.

The company said the new location will enable it to provide an extensive portfolio of freight services to companies in the Telford area, including bonded warehousing, value-added customs brokerage, export licensing advice and specialist freight, such as ‘turnkey’ project management and next day express.

“Having served customers in and around the Shropshire area for many years, we appreciate that Telford is a major contributor to British manufacturing and trade," said Tom Webb, Managing Director. "This is why we have invested in directly, linking Telford to our international network.”

Logfret has been trading since 1970 and is a privately owned group, with headquarters in Paris, New York and Shanghai.

The first UK office opened in Birmingham in 2001 and was subsequently followed by their Air Freight Centre based at London Heathrow in 2008. Globally, the business has 195 offices in 65 countries.