New Managing Director for West Pennine Trucks

West Pennine Trucks has announced the appointment of Richard Gilliland.

Mr Gilliland, who has more than 20 years experience in the commercial vehicle sector, previously held the position of Aftersales Director at West Pennine Trucks for nine years.

He said: “I’m delighted to be able to lead the West Pennine Trucks team and continue to deliver the best possible service to our customers.”

West Pennine Trucks are the franchise partner of Scania from the North West down into Mid-Wales, with branches in Telford, Oswestry and Knighton and a Vehicle Maintenance Unit in Whitchurch.

During his tenure as Aftersales Director, Mr Gilliland oversaw four out of the six branches win the prestigious Scania Service Team Awards (STA) including Oswestry in 2023.

He said: “I want to continue to improve and grow the business but not lose focus on our number one priority, our customers.

"We have a great team of experienced people at West Pennine Trucks and I want to build as strong a network as I can in order to give our customers the confidence that we can support them.”