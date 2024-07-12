Italian Scooter event will help give Wellington businesses a boost in footfall

The Italian AutoMoto Club has joined forces with Love Wellington to stage the gathering.

The town centre will be packed with Italian scooters of all types, from rare vintage examples to current models, and riders and enthusiasts are expected from across the Midlands.

David Morris, director of the Italian AutoMoto Club, said: “We are so happy to run this event again in 2024.

"We organised it two years ago for the first time and it was such a massive success that we are now making it an annual event, which brings footfall to the town of Wellington, giving local businesses a boost."

Sally Themans, of Love Wellington, added: “We really hope that the businesses will respond to having so many visitors in town with special Italian-themed offers. In addition we hope that the public will also support us by coming to see this free event and also to enjoy the incredible array of shops, restaurants and cafes which this incredible and very historic market town has to offer – Wellington is a wonderful town.”

The scooter day will run from 9.30am until 3.30pm on Saturday, July 20.