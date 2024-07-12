Investment opportunity available in 'prime location' as row of Shrewsbury shops hits the market

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A retail parade on Ditherington Road in Shrewsbury has hit the market and is up for grabs for just short of £1million.

The row provides a total of approximately 9,727 square feet on a site of 0.41 acres, across four units.

The units currently include Abbies Pets & Exotics, Pizza Hut, Pepe's and Pisces Fish Bar with a total income of £78,350.

Leases for the units run between 10 and 20 years for the stores.

Agents, Berrys, said offers are sought in the region of £950k for the "prime location" investment opportunity.

The full listing is available to view online at: zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/67792041