England's Euros final to deliver bonus boost to pubs

Some that normally shut early on Sundays will be staying open later to show the big game as England bid to win their first international title on foreign soil in Berlin.

Pubs can stay open until 1am for the final under the terms of an extended licensing hours agreed by the previous Government earlier in the year.

Around 4.2 million pints could be poured for pubgoers watching the final – the equivalent of over £26 million in income.

The British Beer and Pub Association estimates that almost 20 million more pints have been enjoyed during the Euros, valued at more than £93 million in extra sales.

Venues have seen, on average, a 90 per cent jump in the number of pints pulled on the days when England played compared to a normal day.

Wolverhampton-based pubs group Marston's has set up fan zones with large TVs at many of its pubs across the region including The Hollybush in Penn Road, Penn.