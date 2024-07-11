Shropshire estate agents tackle run for charity

Simon Dodds, manager of estate agent Halls’ Whitchurch office, took part in the Cancer Research UK 10k Race for Life at Tatton Park.

When he announced he was doing the run, senior negotiator Denise Roberts and Ashley King, residential sales manager at the Ellesmere office, volunteered to join him.

They finished the run together in one hour and 26 minutes, though Simon admits he was holding back his female colleagues.

“I celebrated my 50th birthday last year and, in January, I decided to do a charity run,” he explained.

“We all know of someone who has had or is still fighting cancer, so Cancer Research UK was the obvious charity to support.

“Denise and Ashley went around like spring chickens and they were dragging me along. I would have liked to have finished the run in a quicker time, but I was pleased I did it and Tatton Park was a lovely setting.”

Having twice completed the Three Peaks Challenge around 15 years ago, he says a future similar fundraising challenge is possible.

Anybody wishing to donate to the fundraising total can do so online at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/simons-race-for-life-327470313