Ryanair celebrates 30 millionth passenger from Birmingham Airport

The Irish airline began operations to and from Birmingham in 1987.

It was the first low-cost airline to operate at Birmingham Airport and has grown its presence from a single route to and from Knock to a 50-route operation connecting 17 countries across Europe, underpinned by Ryanair’s seven Birmingham-based aircraft – an investment of nearly £550 million – supporting more than 2,400 local jobs.

This summer, Ryanair is operating its biggest ever schedule at Birmingham Airport with more than 400 weekly flights.

Ryanair’s head of communications Jade Kirwan said: “We are delighted to celebrate over 30 million Ryanair passengers through Birmingham Airport. This significant milestone resounds Ryanair’s continued growth and investment in Birmingham."