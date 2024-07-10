'Banks's isn't just a brand, it's part of city's soul': Why famous Wolverhampton brewery must stay

As they looked down over the sprawling complex of buildings, the towering chimney stacks, the yards packed with thousands of barrels, the now-retired boss of Marston's Plc told the then chancellor: "If you don’t get the beer duty regime changes, you are going to be looking at a hole in the ground here."

Now, a year before Park Brewery's 175th anniversary, its future looks shakier than ever.

To the army of workers at the Chapel Ash site, news that the brewery has been bought by Danish giant Carlsberg – and the new owner's failure to commit to its long-term future – will be cause for great concern. But to the wider community, the loss of Banks's doesn't bear thinking about.

Behind the glittering, ultra-modern gold-and-bronze facade of Carlsberg-Marston's offices in Chapel Ash, the decision to divide up the company is just plain common sense. Expect Carlsberg to say no decision has been made, and that the company is committed to the Banks's brand. But to the people of Wolverhampton, Banks's is not a brand, it is part of the city's soul.

Marston's has sold its brewing interests to Carlsberg