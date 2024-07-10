Geoff lands promotion at Greenhous Group

Geoff Lowe has been appointed Head of Aftersales and will oversee the function at all of Greenhous’ retail dealerships in Shropshire, adding Greenhous Nissan to his existing responsibilities.

Danny Minshall, Greenhous Group Regional Retail Director, said: “I am delighted to announce that after 30 years of service with Greenhous, Geoff has been promoted.

"This will ensure consistency across our dealerships. I would like to congratulate Geoff on his new role and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

Geoff added: “It’s an exciting opportunity.

"I look forward to building on our current success and driving further improvements to ensure our customers receive the best possible service.”