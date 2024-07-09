Fundraising Telford shop owner reaches finals of prestigious awards celebrating women in business

Julie Kaur, owner of the multi-award-winning family-operated Premier Jules Convenience in Hadley, Telford, has recently been shortlisted as a finalist in the Best Consumer category in this year's Best Businesswomen Awards.

But that's not all for the Telford business owner, as the store has also this month been shortlisted for Independent Community Retailer of the Year in the Retail Industry Awards 2024.

Julie has owned Jules for 34 years. In that time, she has raised tens of thousands of pounds for good causes in the local community.

In 2022, she was nominated to carry the Queen's Baton ahead of the Commonwealth Games and has recently become an ambassador for Women in Convenience, an initiative aiming to help women working in the convenience sector.

Now in their tenth year, the Best Businesswomen Awards are designed to recognise the achievements of female entrepreneurs from a wide range of industries.

Julie said: “I am honoured to reach the finals of this prestigious award that recognises the roles of women working in retailing following the rollercoaster of operating at the front line throughout Covid-19 and supporting both staff and customers.

“Our store is very much a local hub, and we will continue to support our community including our drop-in coffee and chat sessions for our more vulnerable customers.

"The store has already raised thousands of pounds this year for our chosen charities, and we have lots more fundraising activities coming up.”

Organiser of The Best Businesswomen Awards, Debbie Gilbert, said: "This is the 10th year of these prestigious awards, and despite tough trading conditions businesses have faced over the past few years, these businesswomen have powered forwards.

"Our judging panel, all business experts, were impressed by the quality of the entrants. All our finalists are incredible examples of successful female entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges."

The Gala Awards night will be held at the Hilton Syon Park in London on October 11 this year, when the winners of each category will be announced.