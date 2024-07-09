Five 'well looked after' tractors among items for sale at Shropshire farm dispersal
A North Shropshire farm dispersal sale, which includes farm implements, machinery, vehicles, workshop tools and spare and produce, is being organised next week.
Plus
Published
Halls Auctioneers say around 260 lots will be going under the hammer at Ash Tree Holdings, Welsh Frankton, near Oswestry on Thursday, July 18.
The sale is being organised on behalf of Mrs S. Austin, representing the estate of the late Mr P. Austin.